British ex-Guantanamo Bay inmate 'dies fighting for IS'

Abu Zakariya al-Britani previously described 'harsh' conditions inside the centre.

Abu Zakariya al-Britani reportedly blew himself up yesterday.

A former British inmate at Guantanamo Bay has reportedly died fighting for so-called Islamic State in Iraq.

IS says Abu Zakariya al-Britani blew himself up yesterday as Iraqi forces approached Mosul.

The 50-year-old, a Muslim convert born Ronald Fiddler and also known as Jamal al Harith or Jamal Udeen, was suspected of terrorism by the Americans but freed from the US detention centre in 2004 after lobbying by the British government.

When he returned from Guantanamo, he spoke to ITV News and described the "harsh" conditions inside the centre.

He turned to Islam in the 1990s and travelled to the Pakistani city of Quetta in 2001 for what he claimed was a religious holiday.

He has insisted he tried to enter Iran when the US invaded neighbouring Afghanistan, but was captured and imprisoned by the Taliban on suspicion of being a UK spy.

Around 850 individuals of national security concern have travelled to join the conflict, according to figures published by the Government last year.

Of those, just under half have returned to the UK and approximately 15% are dead.

Analysis by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo