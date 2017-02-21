United States to widen net for immigrant deportation

They are expanding number of illegal immigrants considered priority for deportation.

Donald Trump speaks on Tuesday. AP

The Trump administration is greatly expanding the number of illegal immigrants in the country who are considered a priority for deportation, including people charged or even suspected of a crime, and those who have been in the US for up to two years.

The Homeland Security memos represent a sweeping rewrite of the country's immigration enforcement priorities.

The memos do not change existing US immigration laws, but take a much tougher approach towards enforcing existing measures.

The documents, signed by department chief John Kelly, say any immigrant living in the US illegally who has been charged or convicted of any crime - and even those suspected of a crime - will be an enforcement priority.

Also targeted as an enforcement priority in the memos are any undocumented immigrants who pose a risk to public safety or "have abused any programme related to receipt of public benefits".

The Obama administration focused its efforts on illegal immigrants who had been convicted of serious crimes, were considered a threat to national security, or had only recently crossed the border.

A border patrol agent on the US-Mexico border. AP

The memo also describes plans to enforce a long-standing but obscure provision of the US Immigration and Nationality Act that allows the government to send people caught crossing the Mexican border back to Mexico, regardless of where they are from.

Under the Obama administration, Mexicans were sent back to Mexico, but anyone else caught trying to cross the border was held in the US until their deportation proceedings were complete and they were sent back to their home country.

However, it is unclear whether the US has the authority to force Mexico to accept foreigners, and the provision is likely to face opposition from civil libertarians and officials in Mexico.

The memos also outline a broader use of a programme that fast-tracks deportations and would now be applied to undocumented immigrants who cannot prove they have been in the US for two years or more.

Since at least 2002 the fast deportation effort - which does not require a judge's order - has only been used for immigrants caught within 100 miles of the border and within two weeks of crossing illegally.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (left) and Chief of United States Border Patrol Ronald Vitiello. AP

The administration also plans to expand immigration jail capacity. Homeland Security currently has the money and capacity to jail 34,000 immigrants at a time.

It is unclear how much an increase would cost, but Congress would have to approve any spending.

The pair of directives do not impact on Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme which has protected more than 750,000 young immigrants from deportation.

During his campaign President Trump vowed to immediately end the programme, which he described as an illegal amnesty.

However, the directives do indicate that some young people caught crossing the border illegally and by themselves may not be eligible for special legal protections if they are reunited with parents in the US, and anyone believed to be to be helping children cross the border illegally would face criminal and immigration investigations.

Immigrants in the programme will still be eligible for deportation if they commit a crime, or are deemed to be a threat to public safety or national security.

Currently there are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the US.

Kelly's memos also reiterate calls for Homeland Security to start planning for the construction and costs of the wall along the Mexican border that President Trump promised during his election campaign.

A Border Patrol vehicle sits alongside a border structure separating Tijuana, Mexico from San Diego. AP

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has said it will challenge the directives.

"These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the well-being of our communities, and even protections for vulnerable children, in pursuit of a hyper-aggressive mass deportation policy," said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project.

However, Representative Lamar Smith, a Texas Republican who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, applauded the Trump effort, saying the memos "overturn dangerous" policies from the Obama administration.

The enforcement memos also call for the hiring of 5,000 new Border Patrol agents and 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, yet it remains unclear how quickly this would take place.

These new measure would effectively allow agents to arrest any illegal immigrant they encounter, and the individual will have to prove they have been in the country continuously for two years.