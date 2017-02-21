Man who smashed Donald Trump Hollywood star avoids jail

He avoided jail for using pickaxe and sledgehammer to ruin the Walk of Fame star.

Mr Trump's star was attacked with a pickaxe and sledgehammer AP

A man who used a pickaxe and sledgehammer to ruin Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has avoided jail.

James Lambert Otis, 53, was filmed disfiguring the star, erected in 2007, with tools in October last year - two weeks before Mr Trump won the presidency.

The star was damaged to the extent that Mr Trump's name could barely be recognised, while a brass medallion was also removed by Otis.

Video footage purporting to be of the attack showed Otis dressed in a high-visibility jacket and a red hard hat as he went to work on the star.

The President was awarded his star in 2007 AP

On Tuesday, Otis entered a plea of no contest to one count of vandalism, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

He was subsequently sentenced to three years of formal probation plus 20 days work with the California Department of Transportation.

Otis was also ordered to pay £2,965 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and an additional £561 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the Walk of Fame.

In the video, Otis said he intended to remove Mr Trump's name from the star to auction if off to raise funds for women who had accused him of sexual assault.

The President has vehemently denied any sexual assault allegations.

The 70-year-old received the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his work on the American version of The Apprentice.

Leron Gubler, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said: "When people are unhappy with one of our honourees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalise a California State landmark".