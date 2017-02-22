North Korean diplomat sought over Kim Jong-nam death

Eight North Korean nationals are wanted over the death of Kim-Jong-un's half-brother.

Seven suspects are wanted in connection with Kim Jong-nam's death AP

A diplomat from the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur is being sought over the death of Kim Jong-nam.

The official is one of eight North Korean nationals wanted for questioning in connection with his death last week.

Kim, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died on his way to hospital after appearing to be attacked by two women at Kuala Lumpur airport.

A belief that North Korea planned the killing of Kim forms part of Malaysian police's investigation.

On Wednesday, the country's police chief said the two females pictured in airport CCTV were trained to wipe toxins on Kim's face before washing their hands.

Malaysia's police chief (l) said a toxin was used in the death APTN

Inspector-General Khalid Abu Bakar reported at a press conference that North Koreans had placed the toxin on the hands of the two women - one Indonesian and one Vietnamese.

The suspect believed to have handed over the toxin is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for a further seven North Korean suspects.

Four are thought to have fled Malaysia the day Kim died and returned to Pyongyang, while another three remain at large in Malaysia, police said.

While Bakar couldn't confirm whether North Korea's government was behind the death, he added that "what's clear is that those involved are North Koreans".

Tensions between North Korea and Malaysia have escalated since Kim's death.

Pyongyang has criticised the handling of the investigation, while the two countries have also disagreed over the custody of Kim's body.

Earlier this week, Malaysia recalled its ambassador from Pyongyang after the North Korean diplomat in Kualu Lumpur cast doubt about the fairness of the police investigation.