'World's first transgender doll' unveiled in New York

The collectable, based on YouTube personality Jazz Jennings, goes on sale in July.

The doll which is billed as the 'world's first transgender doll' is based on teenage transgender activist Jazz Jennings. Facebook/Tonner Doll Company (left) and Instagram/Jazz Jennings

The "world's first transgender doll" has appeared at New York's Toy Fair and will go on sale in July.

The 18in (46cm) doll is based on 16-year-old Jazz Jennings, a transgender activist and YouTube personality.

Jazz reacted with joy at the announcement, adding that the doll is considered to be transgender "because it is based on an individual who is transgender".

The doll was designed and sculpted by Robert Tonner, founder of the Tonner Doll Company which produces collectibles.

"Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view-she's incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative," said Mr Tonner on his decision to create the doll.

He continued: "With the Jazz Jennings doll, Tonner continues its history of ground-breaking doll line introductions based on socially transformational heroes."

The collectable doll will cost £71.