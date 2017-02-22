Trump 'to scrap transgender students toilets rule'

New document cancelling Barack Obama's landmark guidance could be released imminently.

The US president is expected to revoke rules protecting transgender students. AP

Donald Trump's government is reportedly drafting legislation that will scrap nationwide rules protecting transgender students' rights to use toilets that match their gender identity.

Any such move would overturn landmark guidance put out under Barack Obama ordering schools to allow students to use the toilets of their choice - or potentially face the loss of state funding.

A new document cancelling Obama's order could be released imminently, according to campaign groups who have been in touch with the president's administration over the issue.

"We are hearing that it will be rescinded today," said Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Campaigners had speculated that Trump would loosen rules protecting trans students. AP

Trump had changed his position on transgender rights during the course of his presidential campaign.

He initially said that trans people should use whichever toilet they feel most comfortable with, but later said states should be allowed to make their own rules on the subject after he came under criticism from some quarters of the Republican party.