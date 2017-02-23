  • STV
North Korea blames Malaysia for Kim Jong-nam death

ITV

The country said Malaysia was responsible the death of Kim Jong-un's half-brother.

North Korea has now blamed Malaysia for the death of Kim Jong-nam
North Korea has now blamed Malaysia for the death of Kim Jong-nam AP

North Korea has blamed Malaysia for the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The east Asian country said that responsibility for Kim's death laid with Malaysia as he had died in their territory.

North Korea also accused Malaysia of adopting an "unfriendly attitude" and collaborating with South Korea, which accuses its neighbour of having Kim assassinated.

According to North Korean media, Malaysia had initially told it that Kim died of a heart attack at Kuala Lumpur airport.

But the southeast Asian country reportedly changed its position very quickly when South Korea began claiming that Kim had been poisoned.

Kim was allegedly attacked whilst at Kuala Lumpur airport
Kim was allegedly attacked whilst at Kuala Lumpur airport AP

In a state-run broadcast, North Korean media said: "What merits more serous attention is the fact that the unjust acts of the Malaysian side are timed to coincide with the anti-DPRK [North Korean] conspiratorial racket launched by the South Korean authorities.

"The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land."

On Wednesday, Malaysian police named a North Korean diplomat, along with a state airline official, who are wanted for questioning in connection with Kim's death.

The 46-year-old was reportedly poisoned by two women on behalf of North Korea at Kuala Lumpur airport last week.

So far, police have identified a total of eight North Koreans suspected of being linked to the killing. One is currently being held in custody.

Malaysia has denied North Korea's request for Kim's body to be handed over to its embassy directly, saying it would be released to the next of kin.

None has so far come forward.

North Korea also accuses Malaysia of breaking international law by conducting autopsies on Kim even though he was bearing a passport at the time of his death.

