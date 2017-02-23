Iraqi army attack key military base near Mosul airport

Special forces say they are attempting to liberate the area from Islamic State.

Iraqi special forces attacked a site next to Mosul airport on Thursday morning. AP

Iraqi forces have begun an assault on a key military base south of Mosul.

Special forces say they have attacked a sprawling site adjacent to the city's airport in a bid to liberate the area from the so-called Islamic State.

The advances come days after Iraqi forces officially launched the operation to push the terror group out of Mosul's western half.

Smoke rises from western Mosul following a US-led coalition airstrike on Wednesday. AP

Federal police look towards IS positions. AP

Troops reached the edge of Ghazlani base, on the edge of the city on Thursday morning and heavy fighting is under way.

The operation to liberate Iraq's second largest city was officially launched in January.

Mosul's eastern half has since been declared "fully liberated".