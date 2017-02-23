Iraqi forces 'take control of Mosul Airport from IS'

Special forces launched an early morning raid on the key base on Thursday.

A masked Iraqi security officer stands guard outside a house during a raid on suspected IS group fighters. AP

Iraqi forces have taken control of Mosul Airport from the so-called Islamic State, according to an Iraqi military spokesperson.

Special forces launched an early morning raid on Thursday, initially to drive the IS away from a key military base adjacent to the city's airport.

Troops reached the edge of Ghazlani base - situated on the southern edge of the city - and heavy fighting was reported.

The strategically important village was used by IS for snipers.

Iraqi special forces advance towards the western side of Mosul. AP

The operation came as part of a major assault to drive militants away from the western half of Mosul.

Iraqi special forces began to liberate Iraq's second largest city in January.

Mosul's eastern half has already been declared "fully liberated".