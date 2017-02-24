  • STV
  • MySTV

Toxic chemical used in Kim Jong-un half-brother's death

ITV

A nerve agent classed as a weapon of mass destruction was used in the death.

A highly toxic chemical agent was found on Kim Jong-nam's face
A highly toxic chemical agent was found on Kim Jong-nam's face AP

A highly toxic chemical was used in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother last week, tests have shown.

Swabs taken from his face revealed that Kim Jong-nam had been sprayed with VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Malaysian police announced on Friday that tests on the eyes and face of a North Korean national had been conducted.

Kim, 45, died shortly after appearing to be attacked by two women at Kuala Lumpur airport while he was waiting to board a flight to Macau.

The substance reported to have been found on his person is also known as S-2 Diisoprophylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate.

Specialists are now in the process of decontaminating Kuala Lumpur airport for the next 11 days.

Autopsies have been conducted on Kim's body
Autopsies have been conducted on Kim's body AP

Malaysian police strongly suspect that North Korea is behind the killing, though have not directly blamed them.

So far, officers have identified a total of eight North Koreans suspected of being linked to Kim's death. One is currently being held in custody.

On Friday, Malaysian police revealed that one of the women who had attacked Kim was suffering from side-effects brought on by handling the chemical agent, including vomiting.

North Korea, meanwhile, has blamed Malaysia for the death of Kim - once believed to be the likely successor to Kim Jong-il.

The east Asian country said that responsibility for his death laid with Malaysia as he had died on their territory.

North Korea has also accused Malaysia of adopting an "unfriendly attitude" and collaborating with South Korea, who also believe their neighbour had Kim assassinated.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.