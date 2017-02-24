  • STV
Australian boy survives spider bite after antivenom dose

The 10-year-old was given the 'largest dose of antivenom in Australian history'.

Australia's most deadliest spider: The male Funnel Web.
Australia's most deadliest spider: The male Funnel Web. AP

A 10-year-old boy who was bitten by a Funnel Web spider has survived after being treated with 12 vials of antivenom - reportedly the largest dose ever administered in Australian history.

Matthew Mitchell was bitten on his finger by a spider hidden in a shoe at his home in Berkley Valeon, New South Wales, on Monday evening.

The boy, who was helping his father clean the house at the time, managed to flick the funnel-web off his finger with his other hand.

He was taken to Gosford Hospital where his symptoms worsened.

He suffered numerous seizures and reportedly began sweating and frothing at the mouth as his eyes dilated.

Doctors administered 12 vials of life-saving antivenom before he stabilised, and was released the following day.

Tim Faulkner, General Manager of the Australian Reptile Park, said: "I've never heard of it, it's incredible."

Speaking to AAP, he said the boy is "as lucky as they get" following the bite.

"And to walk out of hospital a day later with no effects is a testament to the antivenom."

The spider was caught and taken to the Australian Reptile Park where it is being used for the antivenom milking programme.

