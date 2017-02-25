US warned by Mexico over funding of Donald Trump's wall

Mexico's Foreign Minister cautioned against imposing a tax to pay for barrier.

Mexico's Foreign Minister has warned the US against imposing a tax on its neighbour to pay for a border wall between the two nations.

Luis Videgaray said Mexico could respond in kind - placing tariffs on exports to the US on products its businesses rely upon.

It came after President Donald Trump said the "great, great border wall" would be built "soon - way ahead of schedule".

Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Congress on Friday, he said: "We're building the wall. In fact it's going to start very soon.

"Way ahead of schedule. It's way, way, way ahead of schedule."

But responding to his comments in a radio interview, Mr Videgaray said Mexico would "have to respond" if the US tried to fund the estimated $21.5bn wall by taxing Mexican imports.

He said: "What we cannot do is remain with our arms crossed.

"Mexico will face this as a reality and not just as a rhetorical threat because we have realised that rhetorical threats come and go."

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has previously insisted his country will not be paying for the wall, which is expected to cover the 1,900 mile border.