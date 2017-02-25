White House bars news outlets from press briefing

The BBC, The Daily Mail, The Guardian, and Buzzfeed were among organisations not allowed access.

Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference PA

Donald Trump's press secretary has barred news organisations, including the BBC, from a White House press briefing.

The Guardian and The Daily Mail were also blocked from the meeting on Friday in a move that has angered supporters of a free press's role in a democracy.

Shortly after the US president gave a speech attacking the media as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people", his press secretary Sean Spicer restricted multiple media organisations from entering the daily briefing.

CNN, Buzzfeed and The New York Times, of which Mr Trump has been highly critical, were also denied access.

Mr Trump has previously been publicly critical of the BBC, twice sarcastically describing the broadcaster as "another beauty".

The broadcaster's Americas bureau editor Paul Danahar added: "Our reporting will remain fair and impartial regardless."

The White House invited a pool of news organisations that shares its work with other press to the briefing and said it felt "everyone was represented".

But Mr Spicer also invited several other outlets, including the right-wing Breitbart News website, whose former chairman is Mr Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon

Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, said the organisation was "protesting strongly" about the move.

"We encourage the organisations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not," he added.