Kim Jong-nam: Suspect 'paid $90' to carry out attack

A suspect claims she was duped into taking part in the plot, which involved VX nerve agent.

A highly toxic chemical agent was found on Kim Jong-nam's face. AP

The Indonesian suspect in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother was paid $90 (£72) to help carry out what she thought was a "prank", Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia has said.

Andriano Erwin repeated Siti Aisyah's previous claim that she was duped into taking part in the plot, which involved a VX nerve agent.

Aisyah, 25, is in custody in Malaysia following the death of Kim Jong-nam, 45, who died shortly after appearing to be attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport while he was waiting to board a flight to Macau on February 13. Another alleged attacker, a Vietnamese woman, has also been arrested.

Swabs taken from his face revealed that Kim Jong-nam had been sprayed with VX nerve agent - classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

Kim Jong-nam was filmed reporting the attack to airport security staff. AP

Malaysian police announced on Friday that tests on the eyes and face of a North Korean national had been conducted.

The substance reported to have been found on his person is also known as S-2 Diisoprophylaminoethyl methylphosphonothiolate.

Malaysian police strongly suspect that North Korea is behind the killing, though have not directly blamed them.

So far, officers have identified a total of eight North Koreans suspected of being linked to Kim's death. One is currently being held in custody.