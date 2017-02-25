Vehicle ploughs into German square injuring three people

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was tracked down and shot by police.

The man got into a shootout with police after being stopped by officers AP

Three people have been left injured after a man ploughed a rental car into a crowded square in the German city of Heidelberg.

The driver, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by police.

One of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon is in a serious condition.

The suspect was shot by an officer following a short standoff and was taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives.

A police spokesman said terrorism is not suspected and the man appears to have acted alone.