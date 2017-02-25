Vehicle ploughs into German square injuring three people
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was tracked down and shot by police.
Three people have been left injured after a man ploughed a rental car into a crowded square in the German city of Heidelberg.
The driver, who is believed to have been carrying a knife, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by police.
One of the three people hit outside a bakery on Saturday afternoon is in a serious condition.
The suspect was shot by an officer following a short standoff and was taken to a hospital.
There was no immediate word on the man's possible motives.
A police spokesman said terrorism is not suspected and the man appears to have acted alone.