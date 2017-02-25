Muhammad Ali's son 'detained at airport over faith'

Officers wanted to know whether he and his mother were Muslim or not.

The son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was detained at a Florida airport and questioned about his religion, his lawyer has said.

Muhammad Ali Junior was returning from a trip to Jamaica with his mother Khalilah on Feb 7 when immigration officers held him for two hours for questioning, said lawyer Chris Mancini.

Khalilah presented officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a photo of herself and her ex-husband Ali, who died last year, and she was not held for questioning.

Ali Junior did not have a photo to prove who he was, but he was born in the US, and like his father, Muhammad Ali Junior is Muslim.

Mancini told NBC News: "It is a very interesting twist in history. His father fought for his religious rights, and now that Trump is president, he has to fight."

The lawyer said the pair were both asked whether they were Muslim.

"This whole thing was triggered by his beliefs, the Customs and Border Protection is profiling," Mancini said. "He was only released about two hours later.

"This is a US citizen, born in Philadelphia. They have no right to inquire into his religion. This is outrageous; what's going on in this country?"

The lawyer said that both Ali Jr. and his mother were asked whether they were Muslims, held him for half an hour, then separated him from his mother and took him to a small room.

An officer returned half an hour later and again asked about his religion, and he was held for an additional hour before being released.

"This is an instance where the ban has been enforced even though it has been thrown out," Mancini said. "The government is still trying to find grounds to keep Muslims out."

A CBP spokesman declined comment on the case, saying: "Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers.

"However, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection."