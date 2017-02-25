  • STV
  • MySTV

Muhammad Ali's son 'detained at airport over faith'

ITV

Officers wanted to know whether he and his mother were Muslim or not.

Muhammad Ali's son was held and questioned at a US airport.
Muhammad Ali's son was held and questioned at a US airport. AP; PA

The son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali was detained at a Florida airport and questioned about his religion, his lawyer has said.

Muhammad Ali Junior was returning from a trip to Jamaica with his mother Khalilah on Feb 7 when immigration officers held him for two hours for questioning, said lawyer Chris Mancini.

Khalilah presented officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with a photo of herself and her ex-husband Ali, who died last year, and she was not held for questioning.

Ali Junior did not have a photo to prove who he was, but he was born in the US, and like his father, Muhammad Ali Junior is Muslim.

Mancini told NBC News: "It is a very interesting twist in history. His father fought for his religious rights, and now that Trump is president, he has to fight."

The lawyer said the pair were both asked whether they were Muslim.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali with his children and wife Belinda.
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali with his children and wife Belinda. PA

"This whole thing was triggered by his beliefs, the Customs and Border Protection is profiling," Mancini said. "He was only released about two hours later.

"This is a US citizen, born in Philadelphia. They have no right to inquire into his religion. This is outrageous; what's going on in this country?"

The lawyer said that both Ali Jr. and his mother were asked whether they were Muslims, held him for half an hour, then separated him from his mother and took him to a small room.

An officer returned half an hour later and again asked about his religion, and he was held for an additional hour before being released.

"This whole thing was triggered by his beliefs, the CBP is profiling," Mancini said, referring to US Customs and Border Protection.

"He was only released about two hours later. This is a US citizen, born in Philadelphia. They have no right to inquire into his religion. This is outrageous; what's going on in this country?"

"This is an instance where the ban has been enforced even though it has been thrown out," Mancini said. "The government is still trying to find grounds to keep Muslims out."

A CBP spokesman declined comment on the case, saying: "Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers.

"However, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject to CBP inspection."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.