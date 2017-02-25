Trump pulls out of White House Correspondents' Dinner

In a tweet on Saturday, the US president didn't give a reason for his absence.

Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' dinner this spring.

In a tweet on Saturday, the US president didn't give a reason for his absence but said he wished"everyone well and have a great evening".

Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news".

The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities - and Trump himself has been mocked during previous dinners.

In 2011, Barack Obama poked fun at the Republican over his false claims that the then-president wasn't a US citizen.

He said: "I know that he's taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than The Donald.

"And that's because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter - like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?"

Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources.

His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed.