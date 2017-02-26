Truck ploughs into Mardi Gras crowd in New Orleans 

A 'drunk driver' injured at least 28 people during the incident in the US.

Scene of New Orleans crash AP

At least 28 people were injured when a suspected drunk driver ploughed into a crowd during a Mardi Gras festival in New Orleans.

Witness Greg McNeely told the Times Picayune a pick-up truck "took out rows of people" when it "sped through the intersection and came to rest against a rubbish bin".

A toddler and a police officer were among the victims taken to seven hospitals early Saturday evening.

The male driver, who police say appeared "highly intoxicated", was arrested at the scene of the famous Endymion parade.

There were "no serious life threats", a police officer told reporters, adding that terrorism is not suspected.

Thousands of people lined the streets for the annual celebrations APTN

The driver, who has not been named, is being "investigated at the DWI [driving while impaired] office", the officer added.

Witness Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate the driver looked "kind of out of it".

Michael G Tidwell, New Orleans Police Department, said: "The NOPD is investigating a crash where a vehicle ran into a crowd of people at the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenue."

Mardi Gras is celebrated with lavish parades and parties on Shrove Tuesday and for around a fortnight before.