Donald Trump plots $54bn increase to US defence budget

ITV

The rise will coincide with corresponding cuts to domestic programmes and foreign aid.

Donald Trump promised to increase defence spending during his campaign.
Donald Trump promised to increase defence spending during his campaign.

US President Donald Trump wants to increase the country's defence budget by $54bn according to sources quoted by the Associated Press (AP).

The budget hike will coincide with corresponding cuts to domestic programs and foreign aid.

White House budget officials outlined the information during a telephone call with reporters given on condition of anonymity.

AP said the budget officials on the call ignored requests to put the briefing on the record, even though Trump has frequently denounced the use of anonymous sources by the media.

Donald Trump and his defence secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis.
Donald Trump and his defence secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis.

Trump's defence budget will be revealed in a partial submission to Congress next month, with proposals on taxes and other programs coming later.

The approximately 10 percent increase for the Pentagon would fulfil a Trump campaign promise to build up the military.

One official said there will be a reduction in foreign aid and that most domestic agencies will face cuts.

Last week President Trump said he wanted to expand America's nuclear capacity to ensure it is at the "top of the pack".

Mr Trump claimed the US had fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity.

This week he is expected to outline his plans for defence and border security in a speech to Congress titled "The Renewal of the American Spirit."

America spends more on defence than any other country in the world at roughly $600bn (£481bn) annually.

Trump's budget will be sent to Congress in mid-March.
Trump's budget will be sent to Congress in mid-March.

Tentative proposals for the 2018 budget year that begins on October 1 are being sent to agencies, which will have a chance to propose changes to the cuts as part of a long-standing tradition at the budget office.

President Trump's budget, once finalised and sent to Congress in mid-March, is sure to set off a huge Washington battle.

Democrats and some Republicans are certain to resist the cuts to domestic agencies, and any legislation to implement them would have to overcome a filibuster threat by Senate Democrats.

A government shutdown is a real possibility.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.