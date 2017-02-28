Deaths after plane crashes into two California houses

Three people are thought to have died after the plane came down in the city of Riverside

At least one person has died in the crash. AP

A plane has crashed into two houses in California killing three person.

The small aircraft, which is believed to have been carrying four people, came down in the city of Riverside shortly after taking off from a nearby airport.

Firefighters battling the blaze. AP

One house was nearly completely destroyed. AP

Video from news helicopters showed at least one of the homes appeared to be completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and littered with debris.

The plane's propeller appeared to be left sitting on the roof of a nearby home.

An object which could be the plane's propeller on the roof of a nearby house. AP

One witness, who lives nearby, said she felt the ground shake when the plane crashed and at first thought it was an earthquake.

"It was just like a nightmare coming true," she said.

Local residents have been evacuated while emergency services tackle the blaze.