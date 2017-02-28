Two women face murder charge over Kim Jong-nam's death

Malaysia says the women will face a death sentence if convicted.

Victim Kim Jong Nam and accused Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. AP

Two women will be charged with murder over the death of the North Korean leader's half-brother in an alleged assassination using a deadly nerve poison.

Kim Jong-nam collapsed and died shortly after he was attacked with the deadly toxin VX nerve agent in Kuala Lumpur airport on February 13.

One of the two women facing court, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, has said she believed she was taking part in a harmless prank for a TV show.

She faces murder charges alongside Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong.

Malaysian prosecutor Mohamed Apandi Ali said both women would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Two other suspects have been arrested - a Malaysian who is out on bail and a North Korean who remains in custody. Prosecutors said they have not yet decided to press charges on either.

Kim Jong-nam was caught on camera reporting the attack.

Malaysian police say they are also hunting a further seven North Korean suspects, four of whom are believed to have fled back to North Korea on the day of the attack.

South Korea says that four of the key North Korean suspects are thought to be from the country's spy organisation, suggesting that the killing was state-sponsored.

Police believe the North Korean plotters obtained the nerve agent and passed it to the two women who then sprayed it onto Kim Jong-Nam's face as he made his way through the airport. He collapsed shortly afterwards and died on his way to hospital.

Kim Jong-nam shares a father with the current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who is the young of the two.

He was originally thought to be the heir apparent to the despotic regime but seemingly fell out of favour after he showed dissident tendencies.

The North Korean leadership said Malaysia is attempting to politicise the death of Kim Jong-nam. It has today sent a delegation to request the return of his body.