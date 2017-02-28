Donald Trump: Barack Obama behind leaks and protests

The US president did not give evidence for his claims about his predecessor.

Donald Trump blamed Barack Obama for protests against him. Credit: AP

President Donald Trump has said that he believes Barack Obama is "behind" the leaks from the White House, and rising protests in America, in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Asked whether he thought Obama was behind the protests which have seen voters around the country turn up and confront representatives at town hall sessions, he said he did.

He was asked: "It turns out [Obama's] organisation seems to do a lot of these organising to some of the protests that these Republicans are seeing around the country against you.

"Do you believe President Obama is behind it and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called unsaid presidents' code?"

In response, Trump said: "I think that President Obama is behind it, because his people are certainly behind it, and some of the leaks possibly come from that group.

"In terms of him being behind things, that's politics, and it will probably continue."

Organizing for Action was a group which formed from Obama's campaign organisation, but there is no suggestion that the former president is involved with it.

Organizing for Action teaches and supports local, grassroots activists around issues, and has recently been involved, along with other activist groups, in organising around Republican town hall events.

Trump did not explain or give evidence as to why he thought that Obama specifically is behind the protests, and Obama has yet to respond to the comments.