Police detain 99-year-old to fulfil her bucket-list dream

Annie reportedly told a police officer of her wish to spend time in a police cell.

Annie was detained for a short time earlier this month. Politie Nijmegen-Zuid

Police in the Netherlands have helped a 99-year-old woman fulfil a bucket-list dream by letting her spend time in a police cell.

Annie, who has never been in trouble with the law, reportedly told a police officer of her wish to spend time in a police cell after reporting a crime.

Officers at Nijmegen Zuid station, a town 75 miles south-east of Amsterdam, were moved by her story and helped her achieve "one of her last wishes".

Annie achieved her dream before she reached 100 years of age. Politie Nijmegen-Zuid

In a post uploaded to their Facebook account, Politie Nijmegen-Zuid said they let Annie sit in the cell with handcuffs on - to her obvious delight.

Social media users were quick to praise the police force for letting her achieve her dream.

Their post has been liked almost 5,000 times, with one user commenting: "Brilliant! Doing the time without the crime. Congratulations!" and another added: "Well done, Annie, well done Dutch police!!"