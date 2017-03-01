Six guards 'charged' for not protecting Tunisia victims

Six hotel guards have been charged for not protecting victims of the terror attack.

Six hotel security guards have been charged for failing to protect the victims of the Tunisia terror attack, according to reports.

Lone gunman Seifeddine Rezgui shot dead 38 people, including 30 Britons, when he opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, north-east Tunisia, in June 2015.

On Tuesday, a British judge slammed the police response to the attack as "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly."

During an inquest into the British victims' deaths, the 30 individuals were ruled to have been killed unlawfully.

Now Tunisian authorities are said to have arrested a further 14 people in connection with the massacre, which also left three Irish citizens dead.

30 Britons died in the terror attack in Sousse AP

Sofian Sliti, a spokesman for judicial counter-terrorism investigations in Tunisia, said the six guards from the Imperial Hotel in Sousse had been charged with failing to help people in danger in a manner that caused their deaths.

Another 12 people remain under investigation by the Tunisian authorities.

Following the unlawful killing verdict in the UK, grieving relatives said they planned to sue travel firm TUI over the deaths, which came just months after a fatal attack in the capital Tunis.

During the inquest, TUI was criticised for the advice it gave to customers ahead of the attack.