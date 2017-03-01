Uber boss 'ashamed' over abuse of driver in pay row

Travis Kalanick says he needs leadership help after embarrassing video emerges.

Travis Kalanick said he needed to grow up' in a statement AP

Uber's chief executive has said he is deeply ashamed and needs leadership help after an embarrassing video emerged of him abusing one of the firm's drivers in a row over pay.

Travis Kalanick was caught on camera verbally lashing out at driver Fawzi Kamel, who had challenged him over the decision to slash prices for ride and warned he was losing the trust of workers.

"I lost $97,000 because of you. I'm bankrupt because of you," Mr Kamel said in the footage.

Mr Kalanick angrily dismissed those concerns as "bulls***", adding: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s***. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."

After the row was made public by Bloomberg he quickly offered a "profound apology" to the driver and said he needed to "grow up".

"To say that I am ashamed is an extreme understatement," he wrote in a message that was sent to all Uber employees.

It’s clear this video is a reflection of me—and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. > This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it. Travis Kalanick

The spat was just the latest in a stream of embarrassing incidents and accusations faced by the company.

Uber faced a widespread campaign for users to delete the app after they allegedly undermined a New York taxi union strike against the so-called migrant ban brought in by Donald Trump.

Mr Kalanick also said they are investigating after a female engineer said she had been driven out of the company by sexist abuse and discrimination and claimed that management was riven by chaos and poor communication.