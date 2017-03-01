Mass murderer loses human rights case against Norway
Mass murderer Anders Breivik has lost a human rights court case against Norway over his treatment in prison.
The appeals court overturned a 2016 verdict by a lower Oslo court that Breivik's near-isolation in a three-room cell amounted to "inhuman and degrading treatment" under the European Convention on Human Rights.
Breivik is serving 21 years for killing 77 people in a bomb attack in Oslo and shooting spree at a Labour Youth camp on the island of Utoya in 2011.