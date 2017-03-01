Scientists find 'earliest evidence of life on Earth'

Researchers have dated the fossils to 3,770 million years old.

Haematite tubes found in hydrothermal vent deposits UCL

Scientists have discovered what they believe are remains of microbial bugs which are some of the earliest living organisms on Earth.

The "microfossils" consist of tiny filaments and tubes formed by bacteria that lived at least 3,770 million years ago.

The microbes, found encased in quartz layers in a rock formation in Quebec, are a tenth of the width of a human hair, and contain significant amounts of iron oxide - commonly known as rust.

The bugs are believed to have thrived in a deep sea hydrothermal vent system, an area of volcanic activity on the ocean floor.Researchers believe the mineral-rich, hot waters around the vents may have provided habitats where the planet's earliest life forms evolved.

A haematite filament attached to a clump of iron (lower right) UCL

Matthew Dodd, who analysed the structures at University College London, said the discovery sheds new light on the origins of life.

He said: "Our discovery supports the idea that life emerged from hot, sea floor vents shortly after planet Earth formed.

"This speedy appearance of life on Earth fits with other evidence of recently discovered 3,700 million year old sedimentary mounds that were shaped by micro-organisms."

Previously the oldest reported microfossils, in Western Australia, were dated at 3,460 million years old.