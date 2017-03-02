British medics who left Sudan to join IS killed in Iraq

Ahmed Sami Khider and Hisham Fadlallah died in Iraq over the weekend.

Two British medics who left Sudan after graduating to join so-called Islamic State have been killed, according to reports.

Ahmed Sami Khider, from London, and Hisham Fadlallah, of Nottinghamshire, died in Iraq over the weekend.

Khider was said to have been killed when a convoy attempting to leave Mosul, in which he was travelling, was struck by gunfire.

Iraqi forces are currently engaged in a battle to recapture Mosul from so-called IS, which first took control of the northern city in June 2014.

The manner of Fadlallah's death is unknown.

Khider, a former student at Wallington County Grammar School in south London, went on to study medicine at the University of Medical Sciences and Technology in Khartoum, Sudan.

He graduated in 2014.

The following year, Khider and eight other students - including seven Britons - from the institution reportedly left the country to join so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Of that group, at least four have been killed since their departure.

After leaving Sudan's capital, Khider was believed to have appeared in an IS propaganda film.

In it he urged Western viewers to "use your skills and come here."