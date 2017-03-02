  • STV
  • MySTV

US Attorney General will not be in Russia-Trump inquiry

ITV

Jeff Sessions will not investigated Russian meddling in 2016 presidential campaign.

Jeff Sessions holding news conference
Jeff Sessions holding news conference APTN

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, facing mounting questions over his contact with the Russian ambassador, will not be involved in any investigations into Russian meddling into the presidential campaign and alleged links to the Trump campaign.

Mr Sessions, a key adviser and supporter of Mr Trump's campaign, was accused of lying under oath after it emerged that he twice spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 election - conversations he did not disclose to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

Democrats called for his immediate resignation while an increasing number of Republicans also demanded that he withdraw himself from any investigation into contacts between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Mr Sessions yielded to growing pressure on Thursday, announcing his decision to recuse himself from any current or upcoming investigation.

He vehemently denied speaking to Mr Kislyak about any matter related to the presidential campaign and insisted that he did not intend to mislead Senators about the conversations.

"I feel like I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in," he told reporters. "I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign."

His impromptu statement came shortly after President Trump expressed "total" confidence in his attorney general and said he should not step back from any investigation.

The Trump administration is still plagued by persistent questions about its communications with Russia during and after the presidential campaign. The FBI is investigating Russia's interference in the election and any possible connections between the Kremlin and associates of Mr Trump.

US investigators have already stated their belief that the Russian government hacked and leaked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign as part of sustained efforts to sway the election in Mr Trump's favour.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.