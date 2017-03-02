Snapchat company shares up 44% after initial offer price

Shares in parent firm rocketed by 44%, enjoying strong start to trading on US stock market.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5345754389001-itv-stv-joel-nat-web0203.jpg" />

Video report by ITV News business editor Joel Hills

Shares in the company which owns Snapchat rocketed by 44 per cent on their initial offer price as it enjoyed a strong start to trading on the US stock market on Thursday.

Stock in Snap Inc was trading at 24.51 at the end of the day in New York, up from the 17 it had been priced at before its launch.

Analysts had predicted the company would make a success of going public thanks to its appeal to younger technology users - but the image-sharing platform has come under pressure in recent months due to a slow in the number of new users signing up.

Trader Jordan Hiscott said the sharp increase revealed investor excitement around the brand, praising its "very clever" decision to re-brand as Snap Inc and as a camera company at the end of last year.

He said it had helped differentiate Snapchat from previous technology IPOs such as Facebook and Twitter, which endured mixed results.