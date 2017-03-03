Trump: Attorney general Russia inquiry is 'witch hunt'

The US president said his attorney general Jeff Sessions was an 'honest man'.

Donald Trump is backing Jeff Sessions despite calls for his immediate resignation. AP

Donald Trump has branded the inquiry into whether his attorney general Jeff Sessions had contact with the Russian ambassador during his election a "total witch hunt".

The US president called Mr Sessions an "honest man" who "did not say anything wrong".

Mr Sessions, America's top prosecutor, is accused of lying under oath after it emerged he twice spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the run-up to Trump being elected.

He then failed to disclose the conversations to Congress during his confirmation hearing.

On Thursday, Mr Sessions said he would not be involved with the investigation into any Russian meddling in the 2016 US election and was recusing himself from the process.

Mr Trump is still backing attorney general despite calls from Democrats for Mr Sessions to resign immediately.

In a statement, Mr Trump said: "He (Mr Sessions) could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional.

"This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win.

"They lost the election and now, they have lost their grip on reality.

"The real story is of all the illegal leaks of classified and other information. This is a total witch hunt!"