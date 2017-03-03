Mercedes to recall one million vehicles over fire risk

Daimler AG announces move after 51 incidents relating to newer models were reported.

Over a million Mercedes-Benz vehicles have been affected PA

One million Mercedes-Benz vehicles are being recalled worldwide because of a fire risk.

Motor company Daimler AG announced the move after 51 fires related to newer versions of Mercedes vehicles were reported.

The Germany firm said that no injuries or deaths had occurred as a result of the incidents.

Of the million vehicles to be recalled, 307,629 are in the United States, which - along with Germany and China - is among the biggest markets for Mercedes-Benz.

There was no immediate indication from which other countries the cars are set to be recalled.

The summons affects newer models of Mercedes-Benz, including those from the year 2017.

Of the 51 fires, 30 were reported in the US, according to a company spokesman.