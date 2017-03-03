  • STV
  • MySTV

Child remains found at former mother-and-baby home

ITV

Discoveries made in chambers located below disused institution in County Galway.

A commission is investigating alleged abuse at mother-and-baby homes
A commission is investigating alleged abuse at mother-and-baby homes PA

A "significant" number of baby remains have been unearthed at a former home for unmarried mothers and their babies.

The discovery was made in several underground chambers located below a disused Catholic Church institution in Tuam, County Galway.

A commission, tasked with investigating alleged abuse at religious-run so-called mother and baby homes, had been excavating the site in west Ireland.

Remains were found in at least 17 of the 20 excavated chambers, according to the commission.

Spokespeople involved in the excavation said they were "shocked" at the discovery made beneath the home, which operated from 1925 to 1961.

The remains found involved a number of individuals, with age-at-death ranges from approximately 35 foetal weeks to two-to-three years.

A 'significant' number of remains were found at one former home
A 'significant' number of remains were found at one former home PA

"Radiocarbon dating of the samples recovered suggest that the remains date from the time frame relevant to the operation of the mother and baby home," a spokesperson for Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes said.

A number of the samples are likely to date from the 1950s, the commission added.

"The Commission is shocked by this discovery and is continuing its investigation into who was responsible for the disposal of human remains in this way," it said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the commission has asked that the relevant State authorities take responsibility for the appropriate treatment of the remains."

A coroner has been notified of the findings.

Ireland's Children's Minister Katherine Zappone
Ireland's Children's Minister Katherine Zappone PA

Ireland's Children's Minister Katherine Zappone TD described the discovery as "very sad and disturbing news."

"It was not unexpected as there were claims about human remains on the site over the last number of years," she said.

The commission, set up two years ago, was charged with investigating high mortality rates at mother and baby homes across several decades of the 20th century, the burial practices at these sites and also secret and illegal adoptions and vaccine trials on children.

It is thought about 35,000 unmarried mothers spent time in one of 10 homes run by religious orders in Ireland.

An inquiry was ordered after massive national and international focus on the story of the Sisters of the Bon Secours in Tuam, where the remains of 796 infants are believed to be buried.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.