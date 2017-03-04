Jordan executes 15 people, ten of them for terror offences

Other five people were executed for rape and sexual assault.

Aerial view of Amman, Jordan AP

Jordan has executed 15 people including ten convicted of terrorism offences, a government spokesman said on Saturday.

Spokesman Mohammad al Momani said among those executed was a man who was convicted of an attack on an intelligence compound last year, which killed five security officers.

Another five were involved in an assault by security forces on a militant hideout in Irbid, which led to the deaths of seven militants and one police officer, and the rest relate to incidents dating back to 2003.

The other five were executed for rape and sexual assault.

Jordan restored the death penalty in 2014 after pausing capital punishment in 2006.