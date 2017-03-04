Syrian militants 'shoot down government plane' over Turkey

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene just over the border of Turkey

Fighters with Ahrar al-Sham opposition said they had shot down the plane. AP

Syrian opposition forces say they shot down a plane which crashed just over the border with Turkey.

Turkish Hatay province governor Erdal Ata confirmed that an aircraft had come down, which was thought to belong to the Syrian military.

He had speculated the crash was caused by a technical problem, but rebels later told Turkish media they had brought it down.

Rescue teams dispatched to the area reported the cockpit was found empty after the pilots apparently ejected. There were no reports of anyone else on board.