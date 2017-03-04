New Donald Trump travel ban 'expected on Monday'

President will sign a new executive order on his controversial travel ban, ITV News understands.

The president is set to sign a new order limiting migrants entering the US. AP

President Trump will sign a new executive order on his controversial travel ban on Monday, a US government official familiar with the matter has told ITV News.

One of Mr Trump's first acts upon taking office was to halt all refugee admissions and ban visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The president said the policy - dubbed a "Muslim ban" by his critics - would stop "radical Islamic terrorism" infiltrating the United States.

The chaotic roll-out of the order sparked chaos at airports and protests nationwide.

A federal judge suspended the ban nationwide just a week later, much to the embarrassment of the Trump administration.

The White House hopes to ease political and legal concerns by ensuring the rights of existing US visa holders and legal permanent residents are protected under the revised order.

It is also reportedly considering removing Iraq from the list of countries subject to the ban, amid diplomatic concerns over its impact on relations between Washington and Baghdad at a crucial time in the fight against the so-called Islamic State.