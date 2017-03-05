British army veteran 'shot dead by intruders in Kenya'

Neighbours reported the veteran turned safari company owner was killed on his ranch.

South-African born Tristan Voorspuy was named as the victim by Kenyan media reports. Offbeat Safaris

A British father was shot dead by armed intruders who invaded his ranch in Kenya, neighbours by the property have said.

The victim was named as Offbeat Safari co-owner Tristan Voorspuy by Kenyan newspaper The Star.

It said his body has not yet been recovered from the grounds of the ranch, in the Laikipia area in central Kenya.

South African-born Mr Voorspuy was raised in Sussex and went on to serve for six years in the British Army, according to his biography on the Offbeat Safari website.

His experience in the forces "inspired a wanderlust and return to Africa", it said.

Mr Voorspuy was also reported to be a father of two, according to Reuters.

There have been a number of violent attacks in the area in recent weeks between local residents and armed cattle herders searching for grazing.