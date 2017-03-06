Kenya arrests 379 herders after British rancher killed

Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead by intruders as drought tensions rise.

Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead by armed intruders on his land. Offbeat Safaris

Kenyan officials have arrested 379 pastoralist herders in connection with a series of ranch invasions that led to the killing of a British land owner.

Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead by armed intruders on his Sosian ranch in central Kenya.

The area has seen a number of violent attacks on large ranches by herders whose traditional grazing lands have been ravaged by drought.

Kenyan news outlets reported that Mr Voorspuy had gone to investigate a number of houses on his land that had been burned down when he ran into armed trespassers who attacked him.

His body was discovered on Sunday.

The South African-born safari company owner had served in the British Army for six years in the 1970s before moving to Kenya to start up his business.

Tristan Voorspuy was described as a 'true officer and a gentleman'. AP

He was well known in conservation and tourism circles, with one tribute describing him as a "true officer and a gentleman".

His death comes amid increasing tension over resources between traditional herders living in central Kenya and large land owners.

Kenya has declared its current drought a national disaster, and the loss of grazing lands is pushing herders to trespass so they can feed their animals.

Domestic security minister Joseph Nkaissery said that some criminals were taking advantage of the situation to steal as he announced the arrests on Monday.

However ranchers say that the incursions are also politically motivated against ranch owners, many of whom are white.