US may 'split families who cross border illegally'

ITV

Homeland Security Secretary said the move would be implemented to act as a deterrent.

The United States is considering separating children from their parents if they are caught trying to enter the country illegally.

In an interview with CNN, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the move would be implemented to act as a deterrent to families making the perilous journey from Central America.

Tens of thousands of parents and children, many fleeing violence in Honduras and El Salvador, have been detained trying to cross the border into the US.

Mr Kelly told the broadcaster that during the "extremely dangerous" journey, more than 90% of women are sexually abused.

When questioned by host Wolf Blitzer about how separating children from their parents "looks to the average person", Mr Kelly replied: "It's more important for me to try and keep people off of this awful network."

A border patrol agent on the US-Mexico border.
A border patrol agent on the US-Mexico border. AP

Mr Kelly assured Mr Blitzer that the children would be "well cared for as we deal with their parents".

Currently, when adults enter the country accompanied by children, they are generally released into the US and able to stay in the country, while a decision is made on their case.

However, the new proposal would allow US immigration officials to separate children from the adults they crossed the southern border with.

It is thought the adults could be kept in detention, and the children looked after by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) or taken into the care of an American relative or state-vetted guardian, while the legal or deportation process is ongoing.

In 2014, more than 50,000 unaccompanied children were detained at the Mexican border.

A 2008 law currently requires minors from countries not bordering the US to be handed over to the HHS within 72 hours of being caught by US border officials.

