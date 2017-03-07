North Korea and Malaysia put travel bans on each other

There is an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam last month.

Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of leader Kim Jong Un, was killed in Malaysia. AP

North Korea has banned all Malaysians from leaving the country amid an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam.

In response Malaysia banned all North Koreans from leaving its country.

North Korea's foreign ministry said the move was designed to ensure the safety of North Korean diplomats and citizens in Malaysia.

It continued it had notified the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang and said ithoped the case would be swiftly and fairly resolved in order to develop bilateral ties with Malaysia.

In response, Malaysia's deputy home minister said the country was sealing off the North Korean embassy and staff were not allowed to leave.

Malaysian police stopped people leaving the North Korean embassy. APTN

Malaysian police said they believed three North Korean nationals wanted in connection with the death of Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother were thought to be hiding in the secretive country's embassy.

Earlier on Tuesday Malaysian police chiefs said North Korea was not cooperating in the investigation into the death, but added they were confident they would get a DNA sample from Mr Kim's next of kin.