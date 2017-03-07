Avalanche engulfs skiers at French ski resort of Tignes
Four people were killed in a snow slide at the same resort three weeks ago.
An avalanche has struck the French ski resort of Tignes near a relatively easy 'blue' piste.
Search teams launched a rescue operation after the snow slide in the Val Claret area of the resort on Tuesday morning, with several skiers feared to have been swept away.
But officials later confirmed there were no fatalities and the rescue operation was over.
Four snowboarders were killed in an avalanche in the same resort three weeks ago.