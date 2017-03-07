Former MI6 officer behind Trump dossier breaks silence

Christopher Steele spoke outside his Orbis Business Intelligence offices in London.

Christopher Steele was named as the author of the dossier in January PA

The former British intelligence officer behind an explosive dossier about Donald Trump and his contacts with Russia has spoken to the press for the first time since he was named as the author of the document.

Christopher Steele, who runs Orbis Business Intelligence in London, said that he was returning to work and thanked people for supporting him.

Speaking outside his company's offices, he told the Press Association: "I'm really pleased to be back here working again at the Orbis's offices in London today.

"I'm now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here. I'd like to say a warm thank you to everyone who sent me kind messages and support over the last few weeks.

"Just to add, I won't be making any further statements or comments at this time."

Orbis Business Intelligence said in a statement that it remains committed to the "secure provision" of services to clients.

Mr Steele was forced to go into hiding in January after his name was linked to the document, which alleges that Russian intelligence agents had gathered 'kompromat' - compromising material - on Donald Trump for the purposes of blackmail.

The dossier alleged there were complex financial ties between Russia and Trump, as well as unverifiable allegations of lurid sexual encounters documented by Russian agents.