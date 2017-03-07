Trump 'has no regrets' over Obama wiretap accusation

The President's spokesman provided no evidence to support the claims.

Sean Spicer has not seen evidence of 'wiretapping'. AP

President Trump has "absolutely" no regrets about accusing former President Barack Obama of "wiretapping" his phone, the White House has said, as it again offered no evidence to back up the president's explosive allegation.

The president's press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday that Mr Trump had not asked FBI Director James Comey for evidence to prove his unsubstantiated claim.

Mr Spicer said he had not personally seen any evidence to support the president's assertion, saying it was "probably a level above my pay grade".

Donald Trump has accused the former president of 'wiretapping'. AP

Mr Trump started a huge controversy on Saturday morning when he unleashed a series of tweets accusing his predecessor of orchestrating a "Nixon/Watergate" plot to spy on him during the 2016 election campaign.

He claimed, without evidence, that the former president had personally ordered his phone to be tapped inside Trump Tower in New York, calling him a "bad (or sick) guy!".

A spokesman for Mr Obama said the suggestion was "simply false", while senior US officials told NBC News that Mr Trump's accusation was completely baseless.

FBI Director Comey was reportedly "incredulous" at Mr Trump's tweets and ordered the Justice Department to publicly refute the president.

Barack Obama pictured on Monday. AP

Republicans also expressed concern - and in some cases bemusement - at Mr Trump's extraordinary claim.

Asked whether the president regrets raising the accusation, Mr Spicer said: "Absolutely not."

"And I think that what he wants them to do is look into wiretapping, other surveillance, and again, as I mentioned before, the other leaks that are threatening our national security."

The White House has asked Congressional committees to investigate possible surveillance of the then-candidate Trump.

President Trump and his closest advisers believe Mr Obama and members of the intelligence community are part of a "Deep State" conspiring to derail his presidency.