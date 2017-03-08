  • STV
Four people killed after train hits bus in Mississippi

ITV

Dozens also injured as freight train slammed into bus in coastal Mississippi city.

The crash happened in Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday.
The crash happened in Biloxi, Mississippi on Tuesday.

A freight train has smashed into a bus in a Mississippi city, killing at least four people and leaving dozens more seriously injured.

The bus was apparently stationary on the tracks when the 52-carriage train slammed into it in Biloxi on Tuesday, police said.

The collision left the bus straddling the tracks about 300 feet from the initial impact.

It took rescuers more than an hour to free all the passengers after the crash, which left 33 injured and another seven in a critical condition.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said: "We're not sure why (it happened). We don't know if there were mechanical issues or what was taking place."

It took rescuers over an hour to free all the bus passengers.
It took rescuers over an hour to free all the bus passengers.

One witness told Bloxi's Sun Herald that the bus was stuck on the tracks for about five minutes before he saw the train hit it.

Mark Robinson said some people were getting off the bus as the driver tried to move it, and at least one person was pushed under the bus when the train hit.

A nearby car was used as a stepladder after the crash to get people off the bus as emergency workers were forced to pull passengers through windows.

The bus ended up about 300 feet from the initial impact.
The bus ended up about 300 feet from the initial impact.

The bus was taking people from Austin, Texas to a casino in Biloxi on a trip organised by an old people's home.

The train was heading from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, at the time of the crash.

Records show 10 trains a day typically use the track, with a maximum speed of 45 mph.

There have been 16 accidents at the crossing since 1976, with fatalities in 1983 and 2003.

A delivery truck was also struck at the same crossing in January, WLOX-TV reported.

