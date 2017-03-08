Woman and two young children die in Dublin flat fire

Blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday in the Clondalkin area of the city.

The apartment complex has been sealed off for a technical examination

A woman and two young children have died following an apartment fire in Dublin.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a complex in the Clondalkin area of the city.

The 27-year-old woman and two children, aged two and three, were taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital but were pronounced dead.

Gardai said another woman, aged in her 30s, was rescued from the apartment along with a four-year-old boy.

They are said to be in a critical condition in Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin.

Seven residents of nearby apartments were evacuated during the emergency.

The apartment complex has been sealed off, with a technical examination to try to determine the cause of the fire expected to take place later on Wednesday.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to come forward.