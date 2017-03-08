Pregnant mother and three children die in Dublin fire

The expecting mother, her two-year-old daughter and two other young children died.

The fire broke out in a complex operated by a charity PA

A pregnant mother, her two-year-old daughter and two other young children have died in a flat fire in Ireland.

The 27-year-old woman, who was understood to be several months pregnant, was living with her two-year-old daughter in Clondalkin, west Dublin, in a complex operated by a charity which helps victims of domestic violence.

Another woman who was staying in the apartment is fighting for her life in hospital, while her three-year-old daughter and four-year-old son died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardai said investigations were continuing into how the fire started and they were keeping an "open mind".

The initial focus was on an electrical fault in the apartment.

A tribute left at the scene. PA

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, led messages of sympathy as he held an event to mark International Women's Day.

"I do want to express my sympathy to all of those affected by the tragedy in Clondalkin. The women involved would have been represented here today. All of our hearts must go out to these women and children," he said.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Children's Minister Katherine Zappone also extended condolences.

The apartment had a fire alarm that was set off by the blaze at around 2.30am on Wednesday morning.

Another seven residents were evacuated from the block where the fire started.

The Sonas organisation, which supports domestic violence victims and provides secure accommodation for up to two years after women move on from refuges, has four apartments and six houses in the Cluainin Cronan complex.

Fiona Ryan, chief executive of Sonas. PA

Fiona Ryan, chief executive of the charity, said it had been left absolutely devastated by the tragedy: "Our sympathies and condolences are with the relatives and friends of the deceased and all those impacted by this awful tragedy."

Gardai appealed for witnesses to come forward as technical examinations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

Eoin O Broin, Sinn Fein TD in Dublin Mid-West and an elected representative in the Clondalkin area, said his thoughts were with those directly affected and that local people were numbed by the tragedy.

"The community here in Kilcronan is resilient and will come together to comfort those who have lost loved ones in this fire," he said.