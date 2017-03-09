Harry Potter actor in intensive care after car crash

Jim Tavare, who was in Prisoner Of Azkaban, suffered serious injuries in a car crash.

One of the actors from the Harry Potter series is in intensive care after a car crash left him with serious injuries.

Jim Tavare, known for his role in Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, suffered a broken neck and punctured lung in the head-on crash.

Tavare also suffered 15 broken ribs, breaks in his right leg and fractured breastbones in the crash.

A picture of the bruised actor lying in a hospital bed and giving the thumbs up was posted to his Facebook account by wife Laura.

She wrote: "This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision.

"He's currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck.

"He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this."

The Essex-born actor, who spends most of his time in Los Angeles, played Tom the Inkeeper in the wizarding franchise's third film.

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, he also co-wrote and starred in Bafta-winning ITV series The Sketch Show.