Man 'posing as Justin Bieber' charged in Australia

He is alleged to have used singer's identity to solicit explicit images from children.

A man who allegedly posed as the singer Justin Bieber online has been charged with more than 900 child sex offences.

The 42-year-old Australian man is alleged to have used the singer's identity to solicit explicit images from children using platforms such as Facebook.

The offences involve 157 alleged victims around the world, reportedly including up to 20 in the UK and 50 in the US.

Described as a 'Queensland law lecturer', he was reportedly charged in November with a string of child sex offences after a tip-off from US and German authorities.

The man was charged this week with another 931 child sex offences dating back a decade, including rape and making child exploitation material, a police statement said.

In a statement Police Detective Inspector Jon Rouse said: "The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety."

"The breadth of offences committed in this instance is frankly horrendous," Rouse added.

Police have not said how many children had become victims or in what countries they live.

However Rouse said the investigation showed "the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims."