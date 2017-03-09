Couple rescued from waves after boat rudder breaks off

They were rescued by police boat in stormy seas between Australia and New Zealand.

Irishman and Frenchwoman rescued off Australia's southeastern coast. New South Wales Police

A couple had to be saved from 20-foot waves after their yacht's rudder snapped off in stormy seas between Australia and New Zealand.

Irishman Nick Dwyer and Frenchwoman Barbara Heftman said that at one point they thought they would not survive the ordeal.

In heavy seas their stricken 40-foot sailing boat capsized several times before they activated an emergency beacon on Tuesday.

They were rescued by an Australian police boat on Wednesday about 230 miles east of Sydney.

Mr Dwyer, an experienced sailor, said the waves were "massive" and he thanked the emergency services for saving the couple's lives.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5353040232001-itv-stv-rescue-web-clip.jpg" />