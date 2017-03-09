  • STV
Couple rescued from waves after boat rudder breaks off

ITV

They were rescued by police boat in stormy seas between Australia and New Zealand.

New South Wales Police

A couple had to be saved from 20-foot waves after their yacht's rudder snapped off in stormy seas between Australia and New Zealand.

Irishman Nick Dwyer and Frenchwoman Barbara Heftman said that at one point they thought they would not survive the ordeal.

In heavy seas their stricken 40-foot sailing boat capsized several times before they activated an emergency beacon on Tuesday.

They were rescued by an Australian police boat on Wednesday about 230 miles east of Sydney.

Mr Dwyer, an experienced sailor, said the waves were "massive" and he thanked the emergency services for saving the couple's lives.

We are here because they (police) came to our assistance. They put their own lives at risk and if it wasn't for them we probably wouldn't be here and they are the heroes, you know. We encountered enormous seas, waves the size of buildings coming at you constantly, winds that you can't stand up in and seas breaking, whiteness everywhere, a beautiful glory of terror facing you and your boat turns upside down. What happened is a low developed and a bad weather system started coming up from the south, and we knew this was coming but it just got deeper and deeper, and lower and lower, and darker. And the skies and the wind got bigger, and it got to a stage where there were, you know, small buildings just throwing us about, the waves were massive.
Nick Dwyer

