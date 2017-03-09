Twin suicide bombing kills at least 20 at Iraq wedding

The two suicide bombers injured another 13 at a village wedding in northern Iraq.

The attack happened in the village of Hajjaj near Tikrit in northern Iraq. ITV News

Two suicide bombers have killed at least 20 people and injured another 13 at a village wedding in northern Iraq.

The attackers walked into the wedding party in Hajjaj, near the city of Tikrit, on Wednesday evening, the country's Defense Ministry said.

No further details were given.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion is likely to fall on so-called Islamic State (IS), which has staged similar attacks in the past.

IS has also used large-scale attacks in an effort to distract from its losses as Iraqi forces battle to retake Mosul, the country's second-largest city, from the Sunni militant group.